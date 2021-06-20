Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of TREX traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.47. Trex has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Trex by 71.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

