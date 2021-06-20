TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $114,134,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

