TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 148.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $654.93 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 242.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

