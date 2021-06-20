Tornado (TCORE) Price Reaches $45.88

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $45.88 or 0.00134920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $275,251.28 and approximately $272,264.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00137808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00181499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.82 or 0.99761859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.54 or 0.00828010 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

