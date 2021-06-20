Tornado Cash One Day Volume Reaches $27.21 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $38.61 million and $27.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $45.59 or 0.00131714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00137376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00176908 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,428.32 or 0.99472015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.16 or 0.00852804 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,865 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

