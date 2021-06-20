Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.11.

TXG stock opened at C$15.41 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.81 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

