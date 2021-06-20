Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces — Dividend of $0.14

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TIMB opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get TIM alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.