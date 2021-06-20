Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.