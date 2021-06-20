The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. 150,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 413,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLNCF. Raymond James upgraded The Valens from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

