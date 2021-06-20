The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of The Toro worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Toro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,762 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

