The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce sales of $898.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950.00 million and the lowest is $846.90 million. The Toro reported sales of $840.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

The Toro stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.39. 1,046,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,408 shares of company stock worth $1,686,762. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

