The North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.43. The North West shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 1,290,457 shares.

NWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.70.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The North West’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

