The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 318,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $872.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.56.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

