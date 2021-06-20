The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 38,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,406,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.