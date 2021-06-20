The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,554.81 ($20.31).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,423.40 ($18.60) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,354.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders bought a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

