The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

NYSE:TCS opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $615.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

