The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $51.50 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.50 to $51.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CG. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.