The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $1,245.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,222.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SAM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $970.08. The stock had a trading volume of 245,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,160. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $519.17 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,124.55.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,589 shares of company stock worth $35,416,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

