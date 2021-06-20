The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Cormark increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BNS opened at C$79.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$96.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

