The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of BK opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 76.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,439,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

