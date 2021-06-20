The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

NYSE BK opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

