Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,070 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.