Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,983 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 560.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

