Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

