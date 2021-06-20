Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 740.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

