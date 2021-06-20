Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 145.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

PLD stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

