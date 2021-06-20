Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,714 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

