Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,185 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

ADP stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

