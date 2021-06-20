Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,218 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $50,878,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

