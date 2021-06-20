Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 3,521 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 633.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $460.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $462.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,468,277. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

