Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

