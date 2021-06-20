Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00731736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00043492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083161 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

