Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ternium were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

TX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

