Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 19,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,523,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,833,809 shares of company stock worth $43,861,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.