Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 19,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,523,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,833,809 shares of company stock worth $43,861,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

