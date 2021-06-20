Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

