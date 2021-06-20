Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

