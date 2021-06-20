Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

