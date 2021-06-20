Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 330.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

