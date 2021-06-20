Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 511.5% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 517,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

