Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

