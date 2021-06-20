Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $593,000 Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in YETI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

