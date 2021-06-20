Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $558,000 Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kemper were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

