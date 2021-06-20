Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 269.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 890,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 169.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after buying an additional 659,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

VRNS opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.