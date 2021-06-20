Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.