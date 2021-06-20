Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 872 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 42.8% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

