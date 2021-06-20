TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $16.91 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $645.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.37.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

