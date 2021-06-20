TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$74.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.13.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE:TRP opened at C$63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4513116 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Director Jay J. White acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$48,888.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,888.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,568 and have sold 2,900 shares valued at $198,319.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.