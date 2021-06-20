Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,923.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $230.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

