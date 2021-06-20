TaaS (TAAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00722127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00082987 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

