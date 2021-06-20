Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,228 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.